We’re Determined To Leverage Gaming Industry Potential Through Tourism Master Plan, Sanwo-Olu

As part of his administration’s commitment and renewed determination to leverage potentialities in the gaming, entertainment, and tourism sectors, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, revealed that Lagos state has recalibrated the thrust of the industry through the development of a Tourism Master Plan and Policy.

According to the Governor, the Master Plan and Policy are aimed at “increasing our share of the African gaming market to at least 30% and solidify the status of Lagos as a key player in the rapidly growing industry, and are, according to him, largely being propelled through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Sanwo-olu disclosed this at the commencement of the African Gaming Expo, “AGE 2024”, organised by African Gaming Expo Limited, in collaboration with the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority, held at the Expo Center, Eko Hotel and Suites, VI, Lagos.

He added that the policy and Master Plan were designed to make the sector not only a huge revenue earner but a model for economic regeneration.

Welcoming the gathering of local and international guests and partners in the Gaming and Allied Industry from all over the globe to Lagos, Sanwo-Olu also said he looked forward to fruitful deliberations that would culminate in new ideas and strategies that will lead to the full realisation of the socio-economic potentials of the gaming, entertainment, and tourism industry in Africa, adding that the central Theme of the Expo: “Exploring the Future of the Africa Gaming Market: Emerging Trends, Prospects, and Opportunities” is apt and speaks directly to the key objectives which the Expo is set to achieve”. This, he said, was “against the backdrop of the relatively nascent nature of the industry on the continent.

The event brought Gaming Stakeholders across the globe together to discuss and examine the Regulatory Frameworks, Emerging Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, and Prospects in the Africa Gaming Market and the gaming value chain.

The Governor added that it also provides a unique opportunity to review the present industry practices against global best standards and chart a new course for the future of the Gaming market in Africa, which is currently estimated at $ 7.8 billion.

Expressing delight that the “greatest ever held gaming fair on the continent of Africa is held in Lagos,” Sanwo-olu equally said the sub-theme of the Expo – “Entertainment, Gaming, and Tourism: A Nexus for Economic Growth” would appear more germane as it speaks to the integral part of the State’s economic agenda and priorities.

“Convening the African Gaming Expo in Lagos could not have come at a better time as it portends to strategically reinforce the State Government’s Development Agenda as encapsulated in T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda, specifically the sixth pillar – Entertainment and Tourism.” the Governor enthused.

“This Expo would provide our partners insight into the investment opportunities waiting to be explored in our Entertainment, Gaming and T, and tourism industry in the State.

He also commended the organisers, particularly the promoters of the grand; the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Federal Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Economy of Nigeria, Federation of State Gaming Regulators of Nigeria, International Association of State Gaming Regulators (IAGR), International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA), Gambling Commission, United Kingdom, Malta Gaming Authority, Botswana Gambling Authority, Ghana Gaming Commission, and the Deputy Governor, County of Narok, Kenya for their hard work, dedication, and commitment which made possible the organization of the maiden edition of gaming expo in Lagos.

Speaking to journalists at the event, the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, Bashir Aare, said the event is meant to expose the Lagos youth to opportunities in the gaming industry. This posits that the African youth need not consume Western-originated products alone, but must be prepared to become active players, invent innovations, and earn from the global gaming market.