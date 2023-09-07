We’re Determined To End Boko Haram Insurgency –Military

The North-East Operation Hadin Kai Theatre Commander, Major General Gold Chibuisi, has said the military is determined to end the war against Boko Haram in the North East. According to him, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar; and Chief of Naval Staff ,Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla are working towards realising the objective.

Chibuisi said these when he interacted with reporters at the Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri yesterday. He said: “I implore you to take ownership of these operations through sincere reportage geared toward building and advocating peace, not just to fulfil your editorial needs.” According to the military chief, the media is a critical partner in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency and urged them to continue to partner with the military.

Chibuisi said: “The military authorities, led by the CDS, General Christopher Musa and other Service Chiefs, are determined to conclude this crust in this dispensation so that the people in this region will enjoy lasting peace.” He added: “The command has recognised the crucial role played by the media not just in disseminating information to the people but also in educating and shaping the ideology of the populace and the society at large.

“Choosing to hold this meeting at this crucial time is to showcase the jointness and collaboration among the military, critical stakeholders and the media regarding our operational activities. Permit me to state that the kinetic approach in any asymmetric war constitutes just about 20 per cent. “Your efforts in passing the right information and sensitising the civil populace in support of our operations as part of the peace effort constitute the non- kinetic approach to the counter insurgency operations.”

The Chairman of the Borno State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Dauda Iliya, assured Chibuisi of the support of the media.