We’re Determined To End Boko Haram Insurgency, General Chibuisi Assures Nigerians

The theatre Commander, Northeast Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Gold Chibuisi has assured the Nigerians that the Chief of Defense Staff, (CDS), General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lt General Lagbaja and other Service Chiefs are determined to end Boko Haram Insurgency in this dispensation.

The theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Gold Chibuisi who made the assurance at a media parley with journalists in Borno State at the theatre headquarters, Maimalari cantonment, Maiduguri yesterday said ” I implore you to take ownership of this Operations through sincere reportage geared toward building and advocating for peace SBD not just to fulfil your editorial needs.”

He said the media is a critical partner in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency and urged them to continue to partner with the military.

” The military authority led by our indefatigable Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa and our various able service Chiefs are determined to conclude this crust in this dispensation so that the people of this region will enjoy lasting peace”, General Chibuisi said

General Chibuisi said ” kinetic approach in any asymmetric war constitutes only 20 percent. Your efforts in passing the right information, and sensitizing the civil populace to support our operations as parts of peace efforts constitutes the non-kinetics approach to the counter-insurgency operations “.

He said the media parley, is part of the non-kinetics approach to improved synergy to collectively end the crisis and reminded the media that Nigeria is the only country they all belong have, and must do everything to build, nurture and sustain peace at all costs.

Responding, the Borno state nUJ chairman, Comrade Dauda Iliya said journalists in the state have always been part of the military operation in the state, as they have traversed all the nooks and crannies of the theatres both at the peak of insurgency and assured that the media will continue to partner with the military.

He assured the theatre Commander that working journalists in the state see the counter-insurgency as not only for the military but Nigerians and assured that as Nigeria they are with the Nigerian military for lasting peace to reign.