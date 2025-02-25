We’re Dedicated To Nurturing, Grooming Generational, Great Leaders, Says VC

Share

Lagos State University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has reiterated that the stateowned university will continue to sustain its focus as a student-centered institution, dedicated to nurturing and grooming the next generation of great leaders.

This is as she also stressed that the university consistently in line with its vision has embraced the principles of academic freedom and fostering an enabling learning and research environment that encourages critical thinking and creativity.

Against this background, the Vice-Chancellor said as young men and women admitted into university who are desirous of a brighter future, they are expected to abide by the rules and regulations of the university and be committed fully to their studies. Prof Olatunji-Bello disclosed this during the matriculation of newly admitted students into the university for 2024/2025 academic session, where no fewer than 12,590 students undertook the matriculation oath of the institution.

She, however, advised the new intakes to count themselves lucky to be among the very few admitted into the university, even as she counseled them to face their studies so as not to lose the huge opportunity of getting university education and to make the most of all opportunities.

Consequently, the Vice-Chancellor also cautioned the students against cultism, examination malpractices, sexual harassment, bullying, indecent dressing and other social vices that could truncate their ambition to attain university education.

Reading the riot act, Prof Olatunji-Bello threatened that the university under her administration has zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence, and would not hesitate to show any erring student or group of students the way out of the institution, even as she implored the matriculating students not to keep silent when they are harassed or assaulted in any manner.

“If you see something, say something,” she said, insisting that those culpable or found wanting for acting contrary to the rules and regulations would be seriously dealt with in line with the disciplinary mechanism of the university.

In a related development, the Vice-Chancellor also warned the matriculating students in the School of Part-Time Studies (SPTS) for the 2024/2025 session that the university has zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence, saying that the management established the Directorate of Response and Preventive of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, and hence they should not keep silent when they are harassed or assaulted in any way.

She pointed out that as the students embark on the new chapter in their life journey, they must set goals, stay focused, and never lose sight of their dreams, as well as to remember that persistence, dedication, and hard work are the keys to success.

Despite being a student-centered university for grooming of generational leaders, and a place of freedom, the Vice-Chancellor, however, stressed that at LASU, freedom often comes with equivalent obligations and boundaries.

