We’re Currently Reviewing Our Licencing Categories – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that it was currently reviewing its licensing categories to accommodate technological advancements in the industry such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Network as a Service (NaaS) and Internet of things (IoT) in Nigeria.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof Umar Garba Danbatta, disclosed this during the opening of a two-day stakeholders consultative forum in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Tagged ‘Talk to the Regulator, he also stated that the regulatory agency’s primary target is above 50 per cent of broadband penetration at the end of 2023.

Represented by Damilola Ogunsipe, the officer in the office of the executive vice chairman, Prof Danbatta, announced that over 150 million Nigerians have access to the Internet, while over 80 million can access high-speed Internet.

He said the Commission has already taken measures to improve regulations to accommodate the rapid and continuous development in the telecom industry which include; the rapid growth in technology, which is redefining service delivery, and creating wide and high expectations from all stakeholders.

He said: “In line with the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNBP 2020-2025), the NCC is providing industry leadership to facilitate the achievement of 90% Broadband penetration by the year 2025, and well above 50% by the end of 2023.

“The Nigeria Communications Commission, in keeping with its mandate, creates opportunities to interact with its licensees on industry issues and new trends via stakeholder fora, with a view to gathering relevant information that would further advance the development of the industry, while improving regulations and service

delivery to telecom consumers.

“Some of the interventions and responses of the Commission include but are not limited to Facilitating the Roll-Out of 5G Service provision, the introduction of Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Licence to bridge the gap between unserved and underserved areas.

“The Commission is currently reviewing the scope and structure of its existing licenses to make them more robust and to accommodate some of the identified new industry trends.

“The ‘Talk-To-The Regulator Forum is a common platform for non-discriminatory interaction on a one-on-one basis, between the Licensees and the Regulator on several industry issues, pertinent to the Licensees and of national interest.” He said.

Also speaking, the Director Licencing and Authorization Department of the NCC, Mohammed Babajika represented by Usman Mamann advised Telecom licensees to leverage the ongoing stakeholders’ consultative forum to seek clarifications on licence obligations, renewal processes and procedures and emerging trends in the Telecom industry.

Babjika said that the whole essence of the forum was to among other things educate Licensees on their various license obligations and to provide a platform where they can openly discuss challenges experienced in the course of operations and together with the Commission proffer solution.

He mentioned that licensees will take advantage of the forum to seek clarifications with respect to any issues such as license obligations, renewal processes and procedures and emerging trends in the industry.

“To provide a platform where Licensees can openly discuss challenges experienced in the course of operations and together with the Commission proffer solutions and to provide a platform where top management of the Commission can receive feedback directly from the industry to aid in decision-making.

“To educate Licensees on topical regulatory issues and obtain feedback on the impact of the Commission’s regulatory policies and to guide in the identification and development of new categories of licences (for services not covered by existing licence categories.

” The forum will also assess the impact of emerging trends in the Nigerian telecom space and help the commission recognize that technological advancements, in the industry such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Network as a Service (NaaS) and Internet are redefining service-delivery and therefore in line with global trends adding that it is currently reviewing its license categories.

He said that the commission has also finalized the framework for Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOS) and has issued MVNO Licences stating that the licensing of MVNOs will improve the telecommunication output of the

country, enable the expansion and availability of quality mobile coverage and close the gap between the unserved and underserved populations in Nigeria.

“While the Commission is fully committed to discharging its mandate, it can only achieve this with the cooperation and support of Licensees. The Commission, therefore, recognizes the importance of various service providers and seeks to constantly engage with these service providers and thereby protect the health and growth of the telecoms industry.

“We would like to assure you that the commission will take your recommendations on board (as has been done in the past) and will ensure that ideas gleaned are implemented to impact the industry positively. He stated.

Also speaking, Usman Mamman, head pre- licencing speaking in his capacity said that the interaction will really give the commission the opportunity to work on operators and interventions.

He said ” Telecom industry is a very dynamic industry. We have been issuing licences for over two decades. It is because of the dynamics in the industry and because of changes in technology that we really look at changes in trends and incorporate them in our licences and that is why we are reviewing our license to accommodate new developments, new trends new technology and for a better service for the betterment of our country generally.

He stated that broadband will enhance more jobs in the Telecom industry adding that it has become an all-purpose vehicle in all sectors.

He stated that at the end of the programme, the commission expects that it would have succeeded in educating its licensees and stakeholders on their obligations adding that we also expect to hear fees back from the participants pertaining to their challenges so that it enables us to provide intervention that will further the course of their industry.