We’re Currently Experiencing Shortage Of Personnel – NAFDAC

The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mojisola Adeyeye, has said the agency has been understaffed affecting its regulatory duties.

Professor Adeyeye who spoke at a press briefing on Monday in Lagos said this while unveiling the agency’s strategic plan for 2025.

Adeyeye highlighted the urgent need for increased staff capacity to meet global regulatory standards and ensure effective oversight of food, drug, and other regulated products.

She said that the agency would adopt volunteers to breach the understaff gap. She assured that staff remuneration and competence development would also be prioritized in the new year.

“Based on our population, we are supposed to have nothing less than 10,000 staff, but we currently have only about 2,000,” she said.

NAFDAC DG stated that the agency would focus more attention on addressing maternal, newborn, and child health (MNCH) issues.

“The agency will prioritize the regulation of maternal health products, including oxytocin, tranexamic acid, and carbetocin, to prevent postpartum haemorrhage and reduce maternal mortality.

“Similarly, pediatric medicines such as anti-malarial and antibiotics will receive special attention to ensure safety and efficacy.

“NAFDAC will incentivize manufacturers to develop quality pediatric products and conduct surveys to monitor the quality of MNCH products in markets nationwide. Additionally, the regulation of therapeutic foods for malnourished children will be intensified,” she stated.

Mrs Adeyeye disclosed that the agency would also strengthen its collaboration with stakeholders to ensure all loopholes for substandard products are closed.

“NAFDAC also plans to strengthen its collaboration with stakeholders such as the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, Nigeria Customs Service, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to enhance the regulatory landscape and safeguard public health,” she added.

She reiterated that the agency would continue to deliver on its mandate for the safety of the nation and the public health of the citizens. She said the agency was committed to effectively implementing the 2025 plan.

“Our mission is to protect the health of the nation through effective regulation. This strategic plan represents our roadmap for achieving that goal in 2025 and beyond,” she said.

