We’re Considering Your Application, INEC Tells ADA Proponents

Hope is rising for the newly formed political association, All Democratic Alliance (ADA), as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is processing its application for registration as a political party.

ADA had written to the commission on June 19, requesting to be registered as a political party. It included the address of its National Secretariat, Logo and Acronym in the application letter.

The commission in a reply by the Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, dated June 27, barely a week after, acknowledged the receipt and said it is being processed. INEC in the letter with reference No. INEC/DEPM/LRPP/85/89, and addressed to ADA Protem National Chairman reads,

“Your letter dated 19th June 2025 on the above subject is acknowledged. The commission is processing your application in line with the provision of Part 1, Clause 2(Ii) of our Regulations and Guidelines for political parties, 2022. Accept the assurances of the commission’s high regards.”

This put to rest, the online publication that INEC has foreclosed the registration of the association. Chief Press Secretary to the commission’s Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, had however denied the publication.

One of the promoters of the association, Dr. Umar Ardo, when contacted, described it as positive development, adding that the commission has shown impartiality and readiness to do the right thing, by its quick response to the application.

Said Ardo, “Within a week we got an acknowledgment letter to our application and assurance that it is being processed. With this reaction, the success or failure of our application now rests solely on the coalition group.

“All we need now to be registered in the shortest possible time are two things – comply in full with the requirements of the law and, by our membership, demonstrate to INEC and to Nigerians that we are indeed capable of forming a political party that can win all elections in the country. This can only be achieved if the coalition group remains united.” INEC last week, disclosed that a total of 110 political associations applied to it for registration.