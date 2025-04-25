We’re Connecting LGs In Oke Ogun Zone To Achieve Economic Uplift – Makinde

Share

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to using infrastructure as a catalyst for economic development, particularly in the Oke-Ogun Zone II, as part of a wider strategy to integrate local economies and improve the lives of residents.

Speaking on Friday at the End-time Cry Bible Church, Igbeti, during the funeral service of Madam Victoria Omolayo Oni, stepmother of his Special Adviser on Solid Minerals, Abiodun Oni, the governor disclosed that key infrastructure projects in the zone—particularly road networks—are already at advanced stages.

Makinde noted that the Saki-Ogboro-Igboho Road, connecting Saki West, Saki East, and Oorelope Local Government Areas, is near completion.

He added that the road will be extended to Agbonle (Saki East), Igbeti (Olorunsogo LGA), and Kisi (Irepo LGA) to strengthen economic connectivity across the region.

“These roads will give the connectivity we need, which will boost the economy of this zone,” Makinde said. “Saki is the most solid economy around this axis and once the other LGAs are connected to it, it will bring about the desired economic uplift.”

He revealed that the idea of connecting the areas by road was conceived as far back as 1984 when he visited Igbeti as a boy and witnessed first-hand the transportation challenges in the region.

Makinde also reaffirmed his promise to build an airstrip in Igbeti for security surveillance, expressing confidence that he would fly into the town before the end of his tenure.

He confirmed that rehabilitation of Igbeti General Hospital is captured in the state’s development plans under a French-funded programme and that work would begin soon.

The governor, however, warned traditional rulers and local leaders in Oke-Ogun against indiscriminate issuance of mining licences, cautioning that the region could suffer significant environmental consequences if illegal mining is left unchecked.

In honour of the late Madam Oni, Governor Makinde donated N25 million to the End-time Cry Bible Church, Igbeti, commending her life of service and her impact on the community.

In his sermon titled “Are You on the Right Path?”, Reverend W.A. Oderinde urged the congregation to live with eternity in mind, describing the late Madam Oni as a woman who lived well and served humanity.

Dignitaries at the event included the Wife of the Governor, Tamunominini Makinde; Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Members of the Oyo State Executive Council; traditional rulers including the Onigbeti of Igbeti, Alepata of Igboholand, and representatives of the Iba of Kisi; as well as political leaders from the 10 Local Governments in the Oke-Ogun axis.

The funeral was marked by glowing tributes, special prayers, and strong reaffirmations of the administration’s commitment to inclusive development in all parts of Oyo State.

