We’re Committed to Women Empowerment, Financial Inclusion –Lagos Govt

Lagos State Government yesterday restated its commitment to women’s empowerment and financial inclusion in hard-to-reach communities for them to be independent and self-reliant.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide SanwoOlu on Sustainable Development Goals, SDG, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih, spoke on Lagos State Government’s commitment during an advocacy programme for over 100 women at Odomola in the Eredo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the Epe area of Lagos State.

Speaking at the event held at the Aimasiko Compound, Alasko Hospital Bus Stop in Odomola, Finnih advised women to ensure they are engaged in one business or the other, no matter how small, to be financially empowered, with a call on them to imbibe saving culture.

Finnih, represented by her Technical Assistant, Dr. Oluwunmi Akinlade, said the advocacy programme in partnership with Human Capital Development (HCD) Africa was to increase advocacy for women’s financial inclusion in hard-to-reach communities as well as increase awareness of data’s role in delivering better HCD outcomes. She said it was important to educate women on financial literacy to empower them.

She said: “Our advice to women is to make sure that they save. We want every woman to be able to fend for herself. “We want women to be financially independent. We don’t want them to depend solely on any man.

“We don’t want to depend on other people, especially if we have children. “We want to take care of our children and make sure that we have enough money to do whatever we want.”

