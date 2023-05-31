We’re committed to upgrading educational facilities – Lagos govt

The Lagos State government yesterday said it is committed to upgrading educational facilities in the state for effective teaching and learning. The commitment was made by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr Abayomi Abolaji, at the flag-off of Year 2023 Screening Test into State Model Colleges and upgraded Junior Secondary Schools at WAEC, CBT Centre, Ogba, Lagos.

He said the current infrastructure in the state’s model colleges has a balance of bed spaces with the number of students in the schools. He added that an enabling environment with adequate facilities is key to the success of any school, adding that plans are on-going to expand the capacity of the state model colleges.

The permanent secretary lauded the Lagos State Examinations Board for making the candidates comfortable with functional computer systems; saying that the sky is the limit for the candidates.

Abayomi therefore encouraged the pupils to put in their best as their success is certain.