New Telegraph

May 31, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. We’re committed to…

We’re committed to upgrading educational facilities – Lagos govt

  • 10 hours ago
  • 1 minute read

The Lagos State government yesterday said it is committed to upgrading educational facilities in the state for effective teaching and learning. The commitment was made by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr Abayomi Abolaji, at the flag-off of Year 2023 Screening Test into State Model Colleges and upgraded Junior Secondary Schools at WAEC, CBT Centre, Ogba, Lagos.

He said the current infrastructure in the state’s model colleges has a balance of bed spaces with the number of students in the schools. He added that an enabling environment with adequate facilities is key to the success of any school, adding that plans are on-going to expand the capacity of the state model colleges.

The permanent secretary lauded the Lagos State Examinations Board for making the candidates comfortable with functional computer systems; saying that the sky is the limit for the candidates.
Abayomi therefore encouraged the pupils to put in their best as their success is certain.

 

Read Previous

FDC: Inflation to hit 22.5% in May
Read Next

Muslim Cleric, Afa Eleko, Preaches Hope To Nigerians

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023