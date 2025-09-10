We’re Committed To Transforming Public Service, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide SanwoOlu yesterday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing an enabling environment, resources, and leadership necessary for nurturing a futureready public service. Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed this at the closing ceremony of the maiden edition of the Lagos State Public Service Accelerator Programme (PSAP) held at Alausa, Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony was for 100 graduands, who went through three months training on navigating leadership roles in public service. The governor was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, at the event, which had the theme, “Pass It On: Sustaining Excellence in Public Service.”

Sanwo-Olu noted that the programme was timely and profoundly relevant. He emphasised that the initiative reflected the administration’s dedication to shaping a public service fit for a Greater Lagos. Describing the public service as the backbone of government operations and the engine of policy execution, Sanwo-Olu stated that his administration remained resolute in strengthening the service.

He stressed that excellence in service delivery was a continuous journey that must be nurtured, institutionalised, and passed down through generations of public servants. The governor also explained that achieving the bold goals of the Themes plus Agenda necessitated deliberate investment on the capacity, mindset, and effectiveness of public servants who turn policy into tangible results for the people.

He said: “The PSAP is an investment in our greatest asset, our people. “This initiative will modernise government operations and equip officers with tools, knowledge, and mindset to solve 21st-century problems with innovation, empathy and accountability,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu charged the graduating participants to lead, transform and influence others within their spheres of influence. The governor urged them to share knowledge, passion for service, commitment to integrity and drive for excellence.

“The baton is now in your hands. You are the torchbearers of a new standard in public service. You must now pass it on,” he said. The governor reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering support for PSAP and similar initiatives fostering excellence, innovation and accountability within the public service.

Mr Oladele Ajayi, Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Establishments, Training, Pensions and Public Service, said that the initiative reinforced the drive towards a resilient, people-centered, and futureready public service.

Ajayi said by deliberately investing in the next generation of public servants, particularly at Grade Levels 12 – 14, the state was ensuring that the values of diligence, innovation, accountability and service delivery remained enduring legacies.

He said: “True excellence in governance lies not only in individual achievements but in building a culture of knowledge transfer, mentorship, and continuity.” Earlier, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, the Commissioner for Establishments and Training, stated that the Ministry had remained steadfast in its mandate to empower, equip, and reposition the state workforce to meet the demands of a 21stcentury public service.

Ayantayo stressed that the strength of Lagos lay not only in its infrastructure or economic vibrancy, but also in the quality, professionalism and commitment of its public servants.