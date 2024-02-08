We’re Committed To Transforming N’Delta Region – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has assured the state is committed to implementing a multi-faceted approach towards transforming criminality and violence in the Niger Delta Region.

Although he regretted that the Niger Delta region has long been plagued by the twin challenges of limited opportunities, which breeds frustration and grows into criminality.

Speaking on Thursday in Yenagoa when a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), ‘Search For Common Ground’ launched a European Union (EU) funded peace project tagged “A Community-Centered Approach to Transforming Criminality and Violence in the Niger Delta project, he said that these challenges have hindered the growth and development of the communities and created a climate full of fear and insecurity.

Represented by the secretary to state government Gideon Ekeowei, the governor however expressed appreciation to the European Union for funding the project adding that “It is disheartening to witness the loss of lives, destruction of property and disruption of economic activities as a result of these challenges.

“I would therefore, like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the European Union (EU) for their generous funding and support towards this peace-building project. The EU has consistently shown a commitment to promoting peace, stability and sustainable development across the globe.

“Your partnership with Bayelsa State is a testament to your belief in our potential to transform our region and consistent with our avowed mandate to bring shared prosperity to our dear state. We welcome collaboration such as this.

“However, I strongly believe that there is hope for a brighter future. The theme of today’s event reflects the fundamental principle that sustainable peace and development can only be achieved through the active participation and engagement of our communities.

In her welcome address, the Country Director of SEARCH, Fatima Abubakar, said the project launch will set the stage for a significant leap in their collective efforts to foster inclusive community security approaches and address the causes of violence and criminality in the region.

She said the 18-month project solely funded by the EU will be implemented in 33 local governments across 66 communities in Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta states

“Search design its projects to collaborate with local and international partners, to spearhead impactful initiatives aimed at mitigating violence and building resilience in communities across Niger Delta.

“Recognizing the significance of community-led initiatives, we aim to empower the youth and engage diverse stakeholders to contribute to the socio-economic development of Bayelsa, fostering a safer and more secure environment for all.

The project is initiated by Search for Common Ground and has its implementing partners as Stakeholders Democratic Network (SDN) Academic Associate Peace Works (AAPW) and the Partnership Initiative for the Niger Delta PIND).