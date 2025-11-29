We’re Committed To Tackling Insecurity, Want Support From Allies, Says Fg

The Federal Government has renewed its commitment to tackling insecurity, calling on regional and international allies to strengthen collaboration in the collective fight against insecurity.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, gave the assurance when a delegation of the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) led by its President, Archbishop Prof. Leonard Bature Kawas paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

SGF stated that the Tinubu-led administration was doing everything within its power to ensure the security of lives and property, and also sought collaborative support from international allies to fight the menace.

“But the government is seriously committed to eradicating insecurity… We need support from our allies to be able to fight terrorists in the land”, he said.

He acknowledged the vote of confidence passed on the administration of President Bola Tinubu, which was a testament to the efforts made by this administration toward tackling insecurity and other challenges facing the country.

Akume added that the present administration has been partnering with traditional leaders, businessmen, the private sector, political leaders and the religious leaders toward building a strong and virile Nigeria for all.

He therefore urged the religious bodies to pray for the peace and prosperity of the country. Speaking earlier, the President of CBCN has reaffirmed their commitment to support the Tinubu-led administration in its quest to fight insecurity and also passed a vote of confidence in the administration.

He assured him that they were committed to praying for peace and unity to prevail in the country.