We’re Committed To Sustaining PAP In N’Delta – Salvation

The National Chairman of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Phase 2, Ibena Rufus Salvation, on Saturday reiterated the ex-agitators’ commitment to ensuring that the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) remains a powerful tool for empowerment, economic reintegration, and sustainable peace in the region.

Speaking in Yenagoa during an interview with newsmen after a closed-door meeting of key Niger Delta stakeholders with the PAP Administrator, Dennis Burutu Otuaro, Ibena commended the PAP Administrator, Otuaro for his commitment to peace, unity and sustainable development in the Niger Delta.

He emphasized that the programme must fulfill its purpose of transforming the lives of beneficiaries.

He noted that with Otuaro’s continued support and proper implementation of policies, the Amnesty programme will provide ex-agitators with the necessary skills and opportunities to contribute meaningfully to society.

The national chairman also stated that the Administrator’s reforms at the PAP which are aimed at giving the programme a human face, would not only transform the lives of beneficiaries but also promote stability and economic development across the Niger Delta.

He said, “Collaboration and strategic planning are key to the success of the Amnesty Program.

“Our commitment as stakeholders, leaders and beneficiaries remain unwavering in making this programme a strong platform for empowerment, economic reintegration, and lasting peace for ex-agitators.

“This gathering is a proof of the power of collective resolve. When we come together with a shared vision, we can drive real change and create opportunities for the Niger Delta region which was once marginalized.

“As we continue on this path towards a peaceful and prosperous Niger Delta, the effort of our leader and Administrator, Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro, will not only transform lives but also inspire hope for generations to come.

“The commitment we show today will shape the future of our region.”

The meeting featured leaders of ex-agitators from Bayelsa State led by His Royal Highness, Selky Kile Torughedi, the President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Jonathan Lokpobiri, and Bony Ayah, member of the State House of Assembly.

Others who were also in attendance are Paul Eris, General Africa Ukparasia, Reuben Wilson AKA General Pastor, Gibson, Gen. Darikoro, Pius, Elaye Slabo and Iziri Lucky.

