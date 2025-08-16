We’re Committed To Supporting More Nigerian Players Through FCV – Oyebode

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dynaspro Sports Promotion, Oluseyi Oyebode, a long-time partner of FCV International Football Academy, has reaffirmed his commitment to helping more Nigerian players access opportunities through the UK-based institution.

“The journey began in 2012 during a tournament at Keele University,” he recalled. “FCV came for showcase matches, and we had extensive discussions with their manager at the time, Martin Harris. They saw the potential in Nigerian players, and that’s how our relationship started.”

Since then, the partnership has flourished. “We’ve built trust over the years and helped many students grow into successful individuals. Some have earned scholarships abroad, while others continue to pursue professional football careers. What we’ve achieved is the integration of education and football—that missing link that has changed lives.”

Oyebode emphasised the importance of combining academics with sports. “I’m who I am today by the grace of God, and because I had the chance to play football and go to school.

“Many Nigerian ex-footballers struggle today due to a lack of education. Those who managed to balance both are thriving. That’s why I was determined to make a difference.”

He believes talent exists beyond the streets. “Many students in high-profile schools have football talent, but they lose it because their parents don’t support it. They’re pushed toward academics alone.

“I’m a living example—had I not followed my passion, I might have ended up as an accountant. But I chose football, and here we are.”

The results speak for themselves. “We’ve never had issues with misbehaviour or crises. Our students are well-behaved, passionate, and many have gone on to achieve great things. FCV nurtures the future of the average student in a structured, disciplined environment.”

On development, Oyebode stressed patience and hard work. “Football is a process. The UK offers the best structure for player development. It doesn’t happen overnight. Whether a player is naturally gifted or trained, hard work is essential. The stars we admire today—Messi, Ronaldo—weren’t finished products when discovered. They had to grow.”

He shared a success story: “There’s a boy we’ve worked with since he was seven. His father did everything to get him into FCV. Today, he’s in the first squad and plays like Iniesta. We’re excited about his future.”

Oyebode also highlighted the importance of the environment. “Talent must be nurtured in the right setting. FCV provides that—whether in football or other life paths. It’s about consistent effort and growth.”

Regarding affordability, he explained FCV’s flexible payment options. “They offer instalment plans, which help parents manage costs. Yes, it’s in the UK, and you spend in pounds, but if you’re determined to invest in your child’s future, the value is undeniable. Some of our students are now FIFA-licensed agents, physiotherapists, and sports business professionals.”

He added, “We’ve built something meaningful from grassroots efforts. Anyone can do it if they’re passionate and committed.”

On corporate social responsibility (CSR), Oyebode said, “Many of the students here came through CSR initiatives and scholarship programs. After trials, selected players are given near-free access to FCV. That’s how we brought many here this year. For those who can’t afford it, there’s still a window of opportunity.”

Looking ahead, he revealed plans for 2026. “We’re working on a two-week program in Lagos and Abuja during Easter. Discussions are ongoing, and by God’s grace, we’ll make it happen. We’re expecting about 200 kids to join us.”