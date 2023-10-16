We’re committed to reviewing laws to address economic challenges –Senate

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, has pledged the National Assembly’s commitment to reviewing the “laws to address the challenges not only in the ICT but in all sectors of the Nigerian economy”. Barau stated this at the just-concluded 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit, held in New Delhi, India.

In a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser Media, Ismail Mudashir, the legislator highlighted the impact of digital platforms on various sectors of the economy. He said that although developed countries had gone far in the use and operation of digital technology, developing countries such as Nigeria are tapping into the global trend, hence providing vast opportunities to the citizens.

Barau said digital platforms are being deployed in the areas of democratic governance and political accountability by the government, the media and civil society organisations. He said: “Nigeria has diligently invested in digital infrastructure, established robust cyber security frameworks, and implemented digital identity systems.

“From 2015 to date, the Federal Government has deployed e-government platforms like the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Integrated Personnel and Payment Information System (IPPIS), Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) and Bank Verification Number (BVN), among others.

“In addition, civil society organisations such as BudgIT, Dataphyte, and the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) use digital platforms of various kinds to monitor and track government budgeting and procurement processes.”

He added that the government is also working with agencies and civil society organisations towards fully embracing the global Open Government Partnership initiative. According to him, Nigeria’s experience of transformation through public digital platforms is a testament to the nation’s resilience, adaptability and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of its people.

He said: “The 10th Senate is committed to reviewing our country’s laws to address the challenges not only in ICT but in all sectors of the Nigerian economy. “To this effect, we are ready to partner with other members and participants of this Ninth P20 Summit and G20 Parliamentary Forum to maximize the prospects of globalization embedded in the effective utilization of ICT infrastructure for the mutual benefit of our countries.”