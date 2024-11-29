We’re Committed To Returning Out-Of-School Children To Classrooms, Tinubu Tells Macro

Share

President Bola Tinubu yesterday pledged his administration’s commitment to prioritising the education for Nigerian children.

He also promised to reduce the country’s out-of-school population through innovative initiatives.

At a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palais des Élysée in France, Tinubu outlined plans to reintroduce school age children to classrooms via return-to-class initiatives.

The President, who is on a 3-day state visit to France, emphasised the importance of motivation and skill acquisition as part of his government’s strategy to address the educational crisis.

Tinubu said: “In order to bridge the gap for some who are of age, and have been out of school for a while, we will encourage skills development.”

Accompanied by his wife Oluremi, the President told Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron that Nigeria’s developmental potential hinged on a well-educated populace.

