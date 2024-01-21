We‘Re Committed to Providing Health Care Services to Our People –Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has restated the commitment of his administration to bequeath standard health care services to Edo people. Governor Obaseki, who was represented by Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Samuel Alli, at the Swearing-In and Oath- Taking Ceremony of the 17th Set (Batch B) of qualified Medical Doctors of the 2019/2020 Session of the College of Medicine, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma said his administration has invested greatly in infrastructure and other areas of development of the sector.

The Governor then advised the newly inducted medical doctors to always remember to uphold the highest ethical standards through the Hippocratic Oath. “Remember, your role ex- tends beyond the clinic; it includes community care, preventive health, and public health advocacy. Your dedication is essential for the well-being of our society.”

While administering the Oath on the 24 new Medical Doctors, the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr. T.A.B. Sanusi who was represented by Dr. (Mrs) Helen Eboreime, enjoined the new medical doctors to “strive to discharge your duties with a human face as you are called to save lives. Ensure your patients are carried along in whatever you are doing in the line of providing medical care and attention to them.”