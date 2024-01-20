We’re Committed To Providing Health Care Services To Edo People – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has restated the commitment of his administration to bequeath a standard health care service to the Edo people.

Governor Obaseki, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Samuel Alli, at the swearing-in and oath-taking ceremony of the 17th Set (Batch B) of qualified Medical Doctors of the 2019/2020 Session of the College of Medicine, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma said his administration has invested greatly in infrastructure and other areas of development of the sector.

The Governor then advised the newly inducted medical doctors to always remember to uphold the highest ethical standards through the Hippocratic Oath.

“Remember, your role extends beyond the clinic; it includes community care, preventive health, and public health advocacy. Your dedication is essential for the well-being of our society.”

While administering the Oath on the 24 new Medical Doctors, the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr. T.A.B. Sanusi who was represented by Dr. (Mrs) Helen Eboreime, enjoined the new medical doctors to “strive to discharge your duties with a human face as you are called to save lives.

“Ensure your patients are carried along in whatever you are doing in the line of providing medical care and attention to them.”

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the occasion and the Acting Vice Chancellor, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Professor Asomwan Sonnie Adagbonyin, said: “A total of 24 medical doctors will be inducted. When we add this to the 91 medical doctors earlier inducted in Batch A of this 17th Set, we have a total of 115 medical doctors inducted in this single Set.

The Acting Vice Chancellor enjoined the fresh doctors to “discharge your duties creditably to your nation and mankind, whether in public or private practice, as you stand tall as trustworthy ambassadors of this great University.

“No doubt, we have all come a long way in achieving this success, a reason why we will not only celebrate but also salute the courage of our teachers and the dedication and resilience of our students. No less so is the uncommon patience of our parents and guardians. I appreciate all who have been a part of this success story.

“Suffice it to say that the support of the Parents’ Consultative Forum, all stakeholders far and wide, and the MDCN has been invaluable. I single out the Registrar of the MDCN, Dr. T.A.B. Sanusi, for his understanding, cooperation and continued support of our College,” Prof. Adagbonyin said.