We’re Committed To People’s Welfare – Ogunyemi

The 40th President of the Rotary Club of Akoka, District 9112, Doyin Ogunyemi, has reaffirmed the Club’s commitment to the core values of Rotary, which she said centre around the welfare of the people.

Speaking in an interview during a colloquium held at the Rotary Centre, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, on Sunday to mark the club’s 40th anniversary, Ogunyemi said that the club remains dedicated to improving lives through impactful, people-oriented projects.

“We are celebrating our 40th anniversary in threefold. First, we visited the Destitute Home in Oko Baba, Lagos, where we unveiled some projects, including the upgrade of their latrine toilets and bathrooms.

“Second, we held a colloquium featuring discussions led by past District Governors on the theme: ‘Sustaining the Core Values & Substance of Rotary in a Challenged Economy Like Nigeria.’ Finally, we are concluding the celebrations with a banquet,” she said.

She emphasized that Rotary is fundamentally about humanitarian service and that the club has consistently undertaken various projects, including providing essential facilities and promoting environmental sustainability through tree planting.

“Ogunyemi further noted that the club has thrived for 40 years and is poised to achieve even greater milestones, including producing more district governors and initiating additional projects to benefit the community.

Speaking at the colloquium, Tunji Funsho, a past District Governor who chaired the event, highlighted Rotary’s collaboration with local, state, and federal governments on various initiatives.

“One of our greatest achievements has been polio eradication. Rotary has been at the forefront of this mission, while the government, UNICEF, and WHO provide the necessary funds for implementation.

“We also work closely with traditional and religious leaders to drive community-based projects,” he said.

Funsho recalled his personal experiences in Borno State at the height of the insurgency, where he provided nutrition and healthcare to children under the age of five in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

He further noted that Rotary’s global network enables it to secure funding through contributions from members, friends, and corporate organizations that partner with the club.

“We have access to communities that many organizations do not, which is why corporate entities collaborate with us to build boreholes, provide medical care, and execute other essential projects. Although we have politicians among our members, Rotary remains strictly apolitical—we do not engage in political discussions,” he clarified.

At the colloquium, Past District Governor (PDG) Yomi Adewunmi spoke on “The Core Values of Rotary,” describing it as a global network of individuals dedicated to transforming communities. “Rotary has 36,000 clubs across 200 countries and regions. Our core values include fellowship, integrity, diversity, service, and leadership. Diversity is particularly important as everyone is treated equally and inclusively. Currently, 22% of our members are women, and more continue to join,” he said.

Speaking on “Service,” PDG Kola Sodipo emphasized that service is at the heart of Rotary’s guiding principles. “Service allows us to carry out impactful projects and activities. Both Rotarians and non-Rotarians contribute to these causes to drive community development,” he said.

Similarly, PDG Goddy Nnadi, who addressed the topic of “Leadership,” reflected on Rotary’s early beginnings. “Although Rotary was founded by a group of friends, Paul Harris emerged as the leader because of his strong influence.

“Integrity defines true leadership. A leader’s actions matter, and the ability to create positive change is what makes a good leader. Grooming others into leadership roles is also a vital aspect of true leadership,” he said.

On “Integrity,” Motunde Lawson stressed that ethical behaviour is crucial to maintaining Rotary’s reputation. “Integrity means doing what is right, even when no one is watching. It involves honesty, truthfulness, and high ethical standards.

“However, concerns have been raised about the increasing number of allegations of unethical behaviour and fraudulent activities among Rotarians.

“Are we truly leading by example, or do we simply recite the Four-Way Test without practising it?” she asked.

As part of its 40th-anniversary celebrations, the Rotary Club of Akoka commissioned key infrastructure upgrades at the Oko Baba Destitute Home in Ebute-Meta (East), Lagos Mainland.

The club constructed two septic tanks, upgraded 10 toilets and bathrooms, and improved the sanitary facilities to enhance hygiene and prevent disease outbreaks.

Doyin Ogunyemi explained that disease prevention is one of Rotary’s seven focus areas.

“This home houses over 2,000 inhabitants, both young and old, in an overcrowded and unhealthy environment.

“Water, sanitation, and good personal hygiene are essential to preventing cholera, typhoid, and dysentery. One of our key projects for the 2024/2025 Rotary year was to upgrade the sanitary facilities to prevent disease outbreaks.

“Previously, the soakaway system was overflowing due to its inadequate depth of just two feet. We have now expanded it to eight feet and improved the male and female toilets and plumbing to ensure proper water flow. These interventions will significantly reduce the risk of disease transmission among the residents,” she stated.

Expressing concern over the poor living conditions in the home, Olasunkanmi Osho urged more organizations and individuals to contribute towards improving the lives of the less privileged.

“People with various disabilities live in extremely unhealthy conditions here. While Rotary has taken up this initiative, there is still a lot to be done. I call on well-meaning clubs, individuals, and corporate organizations to step in and help improve the residents’ living conditions. This is why they are called the less privileged. The government must also expand its interventions to ensure sustainable solutions,” he added.

Representing the Medical Officer of Health (MoH) of Lagos Mainland Local Government, Ronke Mohammed commended Rotary for its efforts and assured the public of the government’s commitment to the welfare of Oko Baba residents.

“The septic tank was leaking faeces into the drainage system, posing severe health risks. Rotary’s intervention in reconstructing it and upgrading the toilets and bathrooms is highly commendable.

“This project complements the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure that residents live in a cleaner and healthier environment. We are also working on establishing a mini-health centre to cater to their medical needs,” she said.

However, she acknowledged challenges in delivering healthcare services, citing reluctance among some residents to seek medical attention.

“For example, when we conducted a routine immunization drive, we identified two cases of measles. Upon further investigation, we discovered six additional cases. We offer free immunization every Wednesday for sick babies and refer serious cases to health facilities, but some residents refuse to follow through with treatment. This remains a significant challenge,” she explained.

As the Rotary Club of Akoka marks its 40th anniversary, its commitment to service, integrity, leadership, and community development remains unwavering.

Through its projects, the club continues to bridge gaps, uplift communities, and complement government efforts to ensure a better society.

