We’re Committed To Partnership With World Bank, USAID State2state, Others’

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, has reaffirmed his commitment to partnering with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the World Bank, USAID State2State, and other donor organisations to drive rapid development in the state.

He said: “I appreciate the contributions, support and assistance from USAID State2State Project and other donor partners,” Governor Aliyu said.

“I also commend the participation of civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations, religious leaders, women’s groups, and youth in this forum.”

Governor Aliyu emphasised the importance of collaboration between the state government and non-state actors, citing the annual citizens’ consultation platform as a key example.

This platform allows citizens to engage with the government, discuss the state’s progress, and collectively plan for the future.

The governor highlighted his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability, stating that they will continue to strengthen fiscal monitoring, accountability and transparency in government business.

This effort is part of the administration’s 9-Point Smart Agenda. In his remarks, Dr. Aminu Ladan, state team lead of USAID State2State, commended the state government for creating an enabling environment for donor agencies.

