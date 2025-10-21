We’re Committed To Nurturing Value, Future Leaders, Bripet Int’l School Proprietor

The Proprietor and Director of Studies Bripet International School, Mushin, Lagos, Dr Jacob Enoma, has stated that the commitment of the school is to fully support students’ education ambition, equip them with necessary skills, value and norms that would ensure and position them as better and exceptional future leaders. He disclosed this during the graduation ceremony of the outgoing 2024 /2025 Set, which took place on the school premises.

While welcoming the guests, including parents, management staff, teachers and other dignitaries to the event, he gave glory to God Almighty for what he described as His faithfulness, mercy and grace bestowed upon the school, teachers and students throughout the outgone school year.

The Proprietor, who congratulated the graduating students he described “as incredible group of students” on their excellent performance in their WASSCE and NECO exams, said he was delighted and extremely impressed by this collective excellent performance, which they achieved through hard work, resilience and dedication to their studies.

“I want you to look forward and consider the future and the positive impact which your newly acquired skills and knowledge can have on your environment, and even more importantly on the lived of the people who live, work and play in your environment,” Enoma said.

According to him, as the world needs a better, safer and more sustainable environment, and with the challenges now greater and complex than ever, they need to consider it their responsibility to be guardians of their environment.

Therefore, the society, he noted needs confident, courage, honest, self-reliance, diligence and much more, God fearing youth, but expressed confident that products of Bripet International School would continue to be at the centre of exceptional solution in the building of a better Nigeria.

“That is what makes Bripet International School different and unique, and your firmly belief make us better,” the Proprietor said, even as he lauded the parents, whom he described as “value esteemed parents” for their remarkable support, constructive suggestion, observations, and prayers towards the development of the school.