The Federal Government said it is committed to implementation of local government autonomy as a means of deepening democracy and accelerating development at the grassroots level.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris who spoke in Abuja on Friday when he received the National Forum of Ex-Councilors on a courtesy visit to his office, explained that that was the reason President Bola Tinubu revisited the issue of autonomy for the local government councils.

Alhaji Idris in a statement by his special assistant (media) Rabiu Musa, noted that the local government as third tier of government, is the closest to the people.

“You are aware that some time last year, an interpretation was sought by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice at the Supreme Court and there was this pronouncement from the highest court in the land indicating that there is indeed, as enshrined in our constitution, the need for the local government councils to be autonomous; to be independent and also function in all ramifications, whether it’s political or financial.

“Their autonomy and the ability to function very well, will strengthen democracy at the grassroots and also promote development at that level,” the minister said.

He recalled that local government councils once functioned effectively, but regretted that over time, that third tier of government has been significantly weakened.

“Over the years, we have witnessed the whittling down of the ability of the local government councils to function as enshrined in our constitution.

“The president being a very strong democrat, believes that for our democracy to advance to the level that we want it to be, the strengthening of that tier of government is essential.

“Democracy is the best form of government and we would not want a situation where the local government will be weakened,” he said.

He stressed the need for state governors to collaborate with President Tinubu to restore local government councils to the structure and purpose originally envisioned by the framers of the Nigerian Constitution.

He said the establishment of Development Commissions across all the geo-political zones is to take development to every nook and cranny of the country.

The Assistant Secretary of the forum, Mr. Cole Michaels, commended the minister for revitalising the agencies under his ministry, noting that they have been effectively informing and enlightening the public about the programmes and policies of the Tinubu administration.

The delegation, comprising representatives from various states across the federation, was led by the forum’s President, Mr. Auwal Kassim Hassan.