We’re Committed To Improve Political Discourse In Nigeria – Ganduje

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the ruling party is committed to improving the standard of political discourse in Nigeria by using extremely clear ideological frameworks.

Ganduje made this remark during a one-day validation conference for the Progressive Institute’s draft handbook, which is the All Progressives think tank and intellectual resource centre in Abuja.

The manual was created as part of our intentional efforts to create a top-notch intellectual resource centre, according to the chairman.

Recalling his initial remarks while taking oath of office as the party’s National Chairman, Ganduje mentioned that he had established the Progressive Institute as a forum to further strengthen the party’s intellectual base.

He maintained that the implementation of research-driven, empirical, and responsible methodologies in the APC’s operations will help reinforce the decision-making process of the Institute.

He said: “We are determined to leverage science and technology to deepen internal democracy while also promoting democracy, good governance, inclusiveness and equity in the country. Our leadership is conscious of its historical responsibility to promote these ideals.

“The Progressive Institute will play a dual role for the APC. It will function as a Think Tank as well as an intellectual Resource Centre. As a Think Tank, it will undertake research either on its own or under the directives of the party, focusing on policies and programmes of governments under the APC platform.”

The Chairman emphasised that doing so would improve the organization’s ability to carry out capacity-building initiatives for members as well as to fulfil its job effectively.

He added: “In both roles, the centre will carry out research on progressive ideals and their programmatic implications while also developing the curriculum for ideological training for members of the APC including those in government.

“It is important to emphasize the determination of our party to raise the quality of political discourse in the country through very well-defined ideological prisms.”