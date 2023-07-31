“We’re Committed To Hosting World-Class National Sports Festival” – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to hosting a world-class and befitting National Sports Festival (NSF) in the history of the country.

Abiodun gave the assurance on Monday while inaugurating a 16-man Local Organizing Committee (LOC) chaired by Bukola Olopade at the governor’s office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The Governor charged members of the LOC to deliver on what he called a historic assignment.

Abiodun added that his administration had begun rehabilitation of sports facilities ahead of the festival holding in 2024.

The governor said his administration is prepared to surpass achievements the state recorded during the NSF 2006, christened Gateway Games.

To achieve this, he said his government had scouted for the LOC members, who he described as “eminent and distinguished Nigerians who have made their marks in sports.”

Abiodun added that apart from the state’s commitment to host and win NSF 2024, the festival would also showcase the talent, culture, and potential of the state to the world.

“Through the MoU, we formerly expressed not only our intention to host the festival but also to underscore our distinct capacity and requisite capability of the Ogun state to host a world-class sports festival of note, the one that will linger in the minds of all sports lovers and enthusiasts for a very long time.

“Aside from the availability of sporting infrastructure that we currently have, we are determined to put in place a world-class sporting infrastructure across the length and breadth of Ogun State.

“I hereby congratulate members of the LOC and encourage each of you to embrace this responsibility with outermost alacrity and a deep sense of purpose.

“Your attention to detail, effective planning, and seamless execution will be the magic of this assignment.

“Let us work to get her in unison to optimally achieve this great feat which is our collective desire,” the governor said.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the inauguration, Olopade who was Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the state, said “The articulate and meticulous way Governor Dapo Abiodun has picked this committee speaks volumes, it shows seriousness ab initio, it shows that the determination by the Ogun state government to give what will be the best festival ever from the beginning.

“The men and women that have been put together today are literally the best brains and minds in a sport that you can find anywhere in this country and to be serving with these gentlemen and ladies is just a huge honour.

“These are people who are always dedicated to assignments given to them. So the delivery is going to be unique, something we have never seen before in this country.”

Other members of the LOC are, an Olympic goal medalist, Chief (Mrs.) Falilat Ogunkoya-Omotayo (MON), the Secretary-general of the local organising committee (LOC) for the NSF Edo 2020, Dr. Emmanuel Igbinosa, Vice Chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government, Hon Dare Alebiosu; Mr. Kunle Solaja, Olusegun Oyende, Mr Olatunji Onatolu, Mrs. Modele Sharafa Yussuf, Demola Are, Abiodun Jubril Elegbede, Ola Opedimeji Adisa, the former Commissioner for Youth & Sports and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth & Sports.