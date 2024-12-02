We’re Committed To Fostering Tourism Devt, Says Sanwo-Olu

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the development of the tourism and creative industry, saying the State Government will continue to provide a conducive atmosphere for businesses to thrive.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the weekend during the inaugural Isimi Lagos Festival, held at the Isimi Lagos Wellness and Polo Country Estate in the Epe area of Lagos.

He said Isimi Lagos is the birth of a new redefined hospitality, wellness and work-play environment in Lagos Isimi Lagos is a breathtaking facility, with nature as the main attraction for tourists, relaxation and retreats, among other things.

The facility is a 100 per cent eco-friendly project with over 500,000 trees planted, focusing on renewable energy, with other facilities like Outdoor Gym, Jetty, Farm Shop, Tech Valley, Helipad and a Polo Turf.

The facility is expected to boost the tourism potential of the state, increase foreign and private investment, as well as create more employment for the youths in the creative industry.

Speaking during the event attended by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege; Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, Chief Abiola Dosunmu; captains of industry and tourists, among others, Sanwo-Olu said his administration is fully committed to fostering partnerships that enhance initiatives like Isimi Lagos because it recognises the importance of wellness and community engagement in promoting a balanced lifestyle.

He said: “I want to commend all of us for coming to the eastern part of Lagos to see the discovery of the new Lagos that we are talking about.

“It is the birth of the new, redefined hospitality in Lagos. It is the birth of a different kind of wellness and work-play environment.

We are indeed happy that this is happening in our time. “This entire corridor is also the place where we are going to be seeing the Lagos Film City, Lekki Airport and a lot of the new Lagos that we are envisioning.”

Share

Please follow and like us: