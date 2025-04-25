We’re Committed To Fair Labour Practices, Upskilling Of Workers – Tinubu

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s dedication to ensuring fair labour practices in Nigeria, emphasizing the government’s intention to strengthen existing laws that safeguard workers’ rights, eliminate exploitation, and promote safe working conditions across the country.

President Tinubu made the remarks during the inaugural quadrennial delegates conference of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria, held on Friday in Abuja.

The conference, themed “The Future of Work: Ensuring Fair Labour Practices and Economic Justice in a Digital Era,” brought together labour leaders and workers from across the nation.

Represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Maigari Dingyadi, the president acknowledged the challenges posed by the digital revolution, which has disrupted many jobs and exacerbated the inequality gap.

He emphasized that the government has a critical role to play in protecting the rights and dignity of workers in Nigeria during this transformative period.

“In an era where technological advancement has the potential to transform industries and create new opportunities, it also brings risks, such as job displacement and automation that widen the inequality gap,” President Tinubu said.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that, as we embrace the benefits of digital innovation, we safeguard fairness, equity, and justice for every worker.”

The president assured that his administration is committed to strengthening labour laws, ensuring safe working conditions, and eliminating worker exploitation.

He also highlighted the government’s focus on equipping workers with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital economy, emphasizing the importance of education, vocational training, and digital literacy.

“We will continue to prioritize initiatives that help workers adapt to and succeed in a digital economy,” Tinubu affirmed.

“This includes investing in education and vocational training to prepare workers for the future of work.”

The president praised the TUC leadership for their unwavering commitment to improving the welfare of workers, noting their pivotal role in advocating for better economic conditions. He also commended the TUC for its contributions to the negotiations that led to the establishment of the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

“As we move forward, I urge you to choose leaders who embody transparency, accountability, and innovation. Elect individuals who are committed to advocating for the rights of workers in this rapidly evolving world of work,” Tinubu urged the delegates.

The president concluded by reaffirming his administration’s commitment to supporting the TUC in its efforts to promote fair labour practices and economic justice for all workers across Nigeria.

He called on the delegates to remain united in purpose and to elect new officials who will continue the work of advancing workers’ rights and social progress.

“Let this election be a testament to the strength and unity of the TUC,” he said, wishing the delegates wisdom and success in the election process.

