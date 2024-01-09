We’re Committed To Developing 500,000 Hectares Of Farmlands Across Nigeria – FG

The Federal Government has reassured of its readiness to develop 500,000 hectares of farmlands across the country, as a measure to tackling food insecurity.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu in his New Year’s message said, “To ensure constant food supply, security, and affordability, we will step up our plan to cultivate 500,000 hectares of farmlands across the country to grow maize, rice, wheat, millet and other staple crops”.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari reinstated this commitment on Tuesday when he received the Executive Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, on a courtesy visit.

Kyari said that his Ministry had already started creating synergies with all stakeholders, to achieve the Renewed Hope Agenda in food security.

According to him, the government had worked out plans to set up a nationwide task force that would ensure that farmers’ database was updated, aimed at empowering them for efficient food production.

The Minister also noted that the Federal government has demonstrated its preparedness to address the challenges of food insecurity, with the launching of dry season farming with 120,000 hectares of land in Jigawa State.

Earlier in his remarks, the visiting Governor, Dikko Radda said that Katsina State had keyed into the Federal Government’s policies earmarked towards reviving agriculture and making it the mainstay of the country’s economy.

Radda, who appealed to the Ministry to support his state’s agricultural projects, also disclosed that he had directed 622 extension workers to be engaged in Katsina to help farmers achieve the desired results.