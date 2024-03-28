We’re Committed To Deliver Dividends Of Democracy – Bamidele

The Senate Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, has expressed the determination of the 10th Assembly at the senate in partnering with other arms of government to deliver the dividends of democracy which includes the provision of infrastructure for the benefit of the citizenry. The senator representing Ekiti Central in the National Assembly, Bamidele stated this yesterday in Ekiti during an inspection tour of critical projects he facilitated in his constituency. Governor Biodun Oyebanji accompanied Bamidele on the inspection tour.

Among the inspected projects was the construction of inner roads in Ado-Ekiti, construction of male/female hostels for medical students at Ekiti State University (EKSU), building of a library at Abekoko, Ilawe road hospital and a ministadium in Ekameta at Erijiyan Ekiti. Governor Oyebanji lauded the senate leader for providing good representation in his senatorial district, harped on the timely delivery of the constituency projects. Bamidele, while addressing the gathering at the hostel built for EKSU medical students, said the project was made possible because the university has alumni that are very focused, dynamic and purposeful.

According to him, “The entire leadership of the alumni association under the watch of their Global President has been working very closely with us and other stakeholders in the state, and it’s always about EKSU. Bamidele said he was proud of Governor Oyebanji, who he said has spent his formative and foundation years in EKSU” and as the Governor of Ekiti State, Oyebanji is taking his time to place his God-given position at the disposal of the university.”