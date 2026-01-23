We’re Committed To Corps Members’ Welfare – Adamawa Govt

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has assured the about 1885 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to the state of their safety and welfare throughout their service year.

Governor Fintiri gave the assurance on Friday after the swearing-in of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream I corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Damare orientation camp in Girei local government area of the state.

Represented by his Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, the governor tasked them to take advantage of the exercise to acquire entrepreneurial skills for self-dependency.

He said the one-year mandatory services play a crucial role in shaping the corps members’ discipline and skills, stressing that the orientation also prepares them physically and mentally, thereby inspiring corps members to discover and develop their potential.

He encouraged them to utilize the opportunity with enthusiasm, discipline, and determination.

The governor also urged them to utilize the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme introduced in the camp to learn skills, instead of depending on white-collar jobs.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs Caroline Osoroh Chinedu, thanked Governor Fintiri for his consistent support of the scheme in diverse ways.

She reaffirmed their continuous support and confidence in the leadership of the governor.

The coordinator reminded corps members to uphold discipline and warned that any corps member caught violating the NYSC bylaws will face disciplinary action.

Mrs Helen Hammanjoda on behalf of the State Chief Judge, Justice Habsat Abdulrahman administered the oath of allegiance to the corps members.