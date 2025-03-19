We’re Committed To Building Robust Relationship With NGOs –Idahosa

Share

Edo State deputy governor, Dennis Idahosa, yesterday, assured of the state government’s com-m i t m e n t to establishing a robust and impact-driven relationship with the Conference of Non-Governmental Organizations (CONGOS) to drive development across all sectors in the state.

The deputy governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo, said the government made the commitment when he played host to the executives and members of the CONGOS, Edo State Chapter, led by its President, Bartholomew Okoudo, on a courtesy visit to the Government House.

According to Idahosa, the strategic mission and objectives governing CONGOS, in driving humanitarian impacts to citizens and residents of the state, served as the primary reason for his support to the body over the years.

