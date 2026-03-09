We’re Committed To Becoming Strong Opposition Party – LP

Labour Party (LP) has said it is working to become a strong opposition party, providing social justice and equal opportunities to all Nigerians.

Interim National Chairman Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, who spoke on Monday after completing her registration in the ongoing electronic registration of the party, said the Labour Party has learnt lessons from the previous elections.

“The party aims to ensure that grassroots members and union affiliates are actively involved in elections, improving transparency and accountability,” Senator Usman stated.

The interim National Chairman assured that the party will meet the timeline as provided in the Electoral Act, 2026, for political parties to submit their digital membership register to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“This is an opportunity to enable all Nigerians, at home and abroad, to register as bona fide members without travelling to physical offices.

“Registrants will select their home states, ensuring that membership records are accurate and verifiable. Members can register from anywhere and download their membership cards,” she added.

Senator Usman disclosed that the registration portal has been tested and all prior technical issues resolved, adding, “Registration is free of charge; no payments are required.”

She encouraged Nigerians to visit the portal, download, register, and print their membership cards.

“The Labour Party aims to finalise the registration process swiftly, enabling preparation for the 2027 elections.

“The focus is on grassroots mobilisation, ensuring active participation and strengthening the party’s infrastructure nationwide,” she stated.

The National Chairman disclosed that the site has a firewall to withstand hackers.

A member of the Board of Trustees, Comrade Lawson Osagie, said there is no faction in the Labour Party as the party is guided by the Supreme Court judgment on its leadership.