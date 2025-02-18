We’re Committed To Academic Excellence, Development Varsity

Share

The management of Lagos State University (LASU) has said that the state-owned university is committed to fostering an environment that supports academic excellence and holistic development of the students.

This is as the Acting Dean, Students Affairs Division, Dr Abiodun Fatai-Abatan, reiterated that the mission of the university is not only to equip students with knowledge, but also to instill in them the values that would shape them into responsible and successful individuals who would be change agents and contribute meaningfully to national development.

The Acting Dean disclosed this during the presentation of cheques to the beneficiaries of the beneficiaries of the Annual Scholarship Scheme of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Lagos State University (LASU) Chapel, which took place at the Femi Gbajabiamila Conference Centre, Ojo campus of the institution.

While commending RTEAN LASU Chapel for instituting the yearly scholarship award, which entered its fourth edition this year, Fatai-Abatan, noted: “The scholarship programme aligns perfectly with our vision, as it not only provides financial assistance, but also serves as a motivation for students to strive for the best.”

While welcoming principal officers of the university, officials of Lagos RTEAN, members of the LASU Chapel and other guests to the event, he lauded the association for its unwavering commitment to education development and continued support in recognising and rewarding academic excellence through the presentation of scholarships to deserving students in the last four years.

The Acting Dean stressed: “By this annual scholarship scheme, RTEAN LASU Chapel has set a commendable example of corporate social responsibility, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder the dreams of our brightest minds.

“RTEAN has set a commendable example of corporate social responsibility, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder the dreams of our brightest minds. “I say congratulations to the recipients. Your hard work and dedication have brought you this well-earned recognition. Continue to strive for excellence and be a beacon of inspiration to your peers and future generations of students.” Fatai-Abatan, therefore, encouraged other corporate bodies, associations, and well-meaning individuals to invest in the future of the students of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, who was represented by the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Olufemi Lawal, while presenting the scholarship to the six students, lauded the association for the initiative of giving back to the institution that made them. She urged the association to expand the scope of the scholarship to cover more beneficiaries, calling on other organisations to emulate RTEAN gesture in rewarding academic excellence and giving back to the society.

This is as the Vice-Chancellor commended the leadership of RTEAN LLASU Chapel, led by Mudashiru Eniafe, an alumnus of the university, and other members of the association for supporting the great “LASU Project,” as well as for partnering the university as it is growing bigger with the need for more collaboration.

Speaking on the initiative, which he described as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) instituted by the RTEAN LASU Chapel to give back to the university community, Eniafe recalled that since the formation of the association there have been no issues of cultism or criminal activities around LASU main gate on Ojo Road, which was once notorious for such heinous activities.

Share

Please follow and like us: