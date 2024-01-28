We’re Changing Negative Narratives About NDDC – Okocha

The board of management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has resolved to change the negative narrative surrounding the commission’s activities.

Tony Okocha, the Rivers State representative who spoke on Sunday during the distribution of relief materials to flood victims in the state said the current leadership aims to move away from internal conflicts and improve the agency’s responsiveness to the needs of the Niger Delta region.

Okocha emphasized the board’s commitment to altering the perception that NDDC serves as a conduit for embezzlement.

He highlighted the agency’s mandate to combat poverty and underdevelopment in the region.

The distribution of relief materials, which included food items, blankets, mosquito nets, and other essential items, was carried out in eight local government areas.

The Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area, Hope Ikiriko, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and the NDDC Board for the gesture on behalf of the benefiting LGAs.