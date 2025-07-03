We’re Changing Infrastructure Dev’t Nationwide, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said his administration has been changing the story of infrastructure development across the country through the execution of tangible projects.

He restated his administration’s resolve to build a nation where every community is connected, every business thrives, and every citizen enjoys a life of dignity and opportunity.

Tinubu stated this yesterday during the inauguration of the dualised and upgraded Ushafa to War College/Army CheckPoint roads and other ancillary roads in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tinubu, who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, noted that the recent inauguration of infrastructure projects across the country by his administration was an expression of commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development. He said: “We have transformed a path of frustration into a corridor of opportunity.

“These dualised and upgraded roads will not only ease traffic congestion, they will breathe new life into economic activities, improve access to education and healthcare, and uplift the overall quality of life for the good people of Ushafa, Bwari, and the neighbouring communities.”

Enumerating the significance of the road projects, the President said they were a tangible expression of his administration’s commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development.

He added: “There is something even more remarkable to celebrate today: this entire project was awarded to an indigenous contractor. “That decision was deliberate. It was born out of our belief in the competence, resilience, and ingenuity of Nigerian professionals and businesses.