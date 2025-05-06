We’re Building Technology-Driven System To Ease Loan Access – NELFUND

Share

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has assured students that it is working assiduously to build a technology-driven system to ease access to its loans.

The Fund disclosed that no fewer than 320,000 students have so far received payments, with many others currently undergoing the verification process to enable disbursement.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NELFUND, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja during a Stakeholders Engagement Session/Technical Workshop on NELFUND System Automation and Loan Application Processes, held with Polytechnics, Monotechnics, and Institutes.

Sawyerr noted that the Fund aims to provide a platform where students can access loans confidently, seamlessly, and transparently.

“At NELFUND, our mission goes beyond just giving loans. It’s about opening doors—ensuring that every young Nigerian who is willing to learn and grow has a real shot, regardless of their background, location, or field of study.

“For too long, many students, especially in technical institutions, have faced steep financial barriers. Some drop out; others never even apply. That’s the gap NELFUND aims to close—but we know we can’t do it alone,” he said.

“This is a shared mission. It belongs to all of us—government institutions and the private sector alike. Today’s technical workshop marks a major step forward. We’re not just providing financing; we’re building a technology-driven system that makes it easier for students to apply, institutions to verify, and funds to be disbursed quickly, fairly, and transparently.”

Sawyerr commended the institutions for their role in technical education, practical training, and community empowerment, noting that their insight is vital in tailoring the system to the realities on the ground.

“To NBTE, we value your leadership in shaping and regulating technical education. Your collaboration is key,” he added.

He urged institutions to work hand-in-hand with NELFUND to build a functional, sustainable, and transformative system, stressing that at the heart of the effort is the Nigerian student with dreams and ambitions.

NELFUND’s Executive Director of Operations, Mr. Iyal Mustapha, also revealed that while 576,000 students had registered on the portal, only 516,000 completed their applications—leaving a gap the Fund is working to close.

He explained, “The 576,000 started the process, but about 60,000 didn’t complete it—possibly due to poor data access or a lack of serious intent. But with your support, we aim to bridge that gap so more students can access the Institutional Loan.”

Mustapha clarified the distinction between the Institutional Loan, which is paid upfront to schools, and the Upkeep Loan, which provides monthly stipends of N20,000.

He further disclosed plans to integrate NELFUND’s system directly with institutional portals using APIs, which would eliminate the need for manual data submissions from schools.

“One initiative we are exploring is deploying our IT teams to institutions to see how we can connect directly to your portals using APIs. That way, student data flows directly to us, streamlining the process.

“We are also considering allowing students to apply for loans directly through their institutions’ portals during registration or payment, selecting the NELFUND option within the school system itself. Once we receive assurance from the institution that the student is legitimate, we will disburse directly,” he said.

Mustapha said the new integration would enhance speed, reduce bureaucracy, and provide a seamless experience for both students and institutions.

