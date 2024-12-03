We’re Building Prosperous, Inclusive, Self-Reliant Society –Sanwo-Olu

Share

Lagos State Government remains committed to intensifying collaborative efforts with captains of industries, the private sector and artisans, as a way to create employment opportunities for graduates from its five Technical Colleges.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated this yesterday at TheBlue Roof, Agidingbi, Ikeja, venue of the graduation ceremony of over 2000 students of its Technical Colleges, which was coordinated by the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB).

He also stressed that by investing in skills and capa – bilities of youths, the state is building the foundation for a prosperous, inclusive, and self-reliant society.

According to a statement by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the event is in line with the administration’s commitment to education and technology.

In his speech during the event, the Governor urged the graduates to look beyond present challenges and strive for excellence using the skills garnered to compete favourably with their global counterparts in various vocational skills.

He said: “Today, we celebrate not just the academic and technical achievements of over 2,000 graduates but also the remarkable potential they represent for the future of Lagos State and Nigeria.

“The significance of technical and vocational education cannot be over – stated. Institutions like LASTVEB equip young people with practical, industry-relevant skills that meet the demands of an evolving economy.

“Across trades such as engineering, construction, ICT, business, and the cre – ative arts, our graduates have acquired the tools not just to participate in the workforce but to transform it through innovation and dedication.”

