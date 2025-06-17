We’re Building People-First Movement In Osun — Olowu

Share

The newly appointed State Coordinator of the Obidient Movement in Osun State, Sunday Olowu, has declared that the movement is committed to building a people-first political structure aimed at deepening grassroots mobilisation and enhancing citizen participation across the state.

Reacting to his appointment, Olowu said his leadership would be anchored on the principles of service, inclusion, and accountability.

“This is not just a role—it’s a responsibility. We’re building a movement that speaks directly to the people, especially the underserved. Our goal is to awaken political consciousness and create space for civic engagement that truly reflects the spirit of a New Nigeria,” he said.

Olowu’s appointment, along with those of 19 others, was officially announced in a letter dated May 20, 2025, by the National Coordinating Council (NCC) of the Obidient Movement. The letter, signed by the National Coordinator, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, described the newly appointed individuals as interim members of the State Coordinating Council (SCC), tasked with leading the movement’s activities in Osun State.

According to the NCC, the appointments were based on the appointees’ demonstrated capacity, commitment, and integrity—qualities considered essential to drive the movement’s vision of mobilising citizens for a better Nigeria.

The interim council, led by Engineer Olowu as State Coordinator, also includes Mustapha Adebayo as Secretary, Muhydeen as Auditor, and Odesanya Kole. Others include Adewale Adepoju as Director of Communication, Fikayo Adeoye Oyewale as Director of ICT, Architect Segun Babalola as Director of Mobilisation, and Professor Olusegun Cicosema as Director of Political Engagement.

Also appointed are Engineer Olawuni Semiu as Director of Research, Mrs. Olasumbo Oladipo Taofikat as Financial Secretary, Professor Tolulope Fakokunde as Treasurer, and Ibitayo Segun Olusanya as Volunteer Coordinator. Mrs. Ronke Olawoye was named Women Mobiliser, while Adekunle Sikiru, Bunmi Afolabi, and Animashaun Abass Olalekan were appointed Deputy Coordinators for Osun West, Osun Central, and Osun East, respectively. Other members include Mrs. Afolabi Labo Banke as Assistant Secretary General, Miss Sadiq Sarat as Deputy Women Mobiliser, Minister Akomolafe Emmanuel as Youth Mobiliser, and Olorkor Emmanuel as Deputy Youth Mobiliser.

In its letter, the NCC outlined the expectations for the interim SCC members, emphasizing their role in executing local strategies, engaging with stakeholders, and ensuring that all actions reflect the movement’s core values of service, justice, inclusion, and people-first leadership.

The appointments, which are interim, will be periodically reviewed based on performance, engagement, and overall impact. Appointees are also expected to confirm their acceptance of the roles by signing and returning a formal acknowledgement via a designated online link.

Reaffirming the movement’s commitment to democratic participation, Dr. Yunusa urged the new Osun SCC to operate as a united and coordinated team.

“The Obidient Movement is mobilising Nigerians at all levels of society to participate in building a New Nigeria. We are confident that these leaders will uphold the vision and carry this mission forward in Osun State,” he stated.

