We’re Building NIPR University From Our Savings – Gov Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has disclosed that the construction of the University of Public Relations and Leadership is being funded from savings secretly set aside by his administration.

Governor Sule made this known while performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) University at his country home in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The governor attributed the state’s improved financial capacity to the economic reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that increased revenue inflow had enabled states to execute major projects without resorting to borrowing.

“This used to be a state where if we needed just ₦5 billion to build a market, we had to issue bonds. Today, if we have a ₦40 billion project, we don’t go anywhere to borrow. We simply execute it,” Sule said.

He explained that the university project is being funded from a special savings account he had been preserving for the benefit of future administrations, adding that members of the State Executive Council convinced him to release part of the funds for the project.

“With due respect to my immediate predecessor, I do not want my successor to inherit the state the way I did in 2019. I was saving this money for the future, but the Executive Council insisted that we should use part of it for this university, and they overruled me,” he revealed.

Governor Sule further confirmed that 50 per cent of the contract sum had already been paid upfront to the contractor from the savings, while the remaining balance would also be sourced from the same fund.

Speaking on the project design, Architect Shehu Tukur, who represented the consultants, said the university would occupy a 100-hectare site, with the first phase covering 16 hectares.

According to him, the initial phase would feature the senate building, student hostels, and staff lodges, assuring that the project would be completed within the contract timeline.

“We assure you that the contract period will not be exceeded because all obligations on your part have been fulfilled. We are fully committed to delivering the project as planned,” Tukur said.

Also speaking, NIPR Vice President, Professor Emmanuel Dandaura, described the institution as a landmark achievement in Nigeria’s education sector.

He noted that the university is Nigeria’s first intentionally designed “Triple Helix” institution, integrating government, industry and academia.

“This is the first specialised university in the world dedicated to public relations and leadership. It is also Nigeria’s first intentionally designed Triple Helix university, and the NUC is excited about it,” Dandaura stated.

In his remarks, NIPR President, Dr. Ike Neliaku, commended Governor Sule for translating vision into reality, saying the project has placed Nasarawa State on the global academic map.

“You are sending a powerful message to Nigeria and the world that Nasarawa State is no longer on the margins of history, but at the centre of it,” Neliaku said.

Former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, also congratulated the state for hosting the pioneering institution.

“When I first heard about this university, I congratulated the people of Nasarawa State for hosting an institution that is first of its kind in Africa, if not the world,” he said.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the project is a collaboration between the Nasarawa State Government, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, and international partners.