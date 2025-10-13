We’re Building Institutions To Serve Longevity – Otti 

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to build long-lasting institutions rather than relying on individual personalities.

Governor Otti made this known in a statement during Christ Embassy Miracle Crusade at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.

According to the Governor, the government’s focus is on building systems that will endure beyond any single administration.

“We are building institutions that will outlast men. When you build men, when the men go, you may return to square one. But here, we are building enduring institutions,” Otti noted.

While taking cognisance of human limitations, he assured the large congregation that his government would not deliberately engage in wrongdoing.

“We are not perfect; we can make mistakes, but we are not arrogant. If we make a mistake and discover it, we will correct it and apologise. But I can assure you this is a government that will not deliberately make a mistake or do the wrong thing,” he said.

Otti cited the recent recruitment of teachers in the state as an example of transparency and merit-based governance, noting that successful applicants were selected strictly on merit without paying any bribe or knowing anyone in government.

“That is the kind of institution we are building here. That you know somebody does not help,” he added.

He further noted that the ongoing recruitment of 771 health workers had attracted applications from both Nigerians and foreigners, including individuals from Zambia and South Africa.

“Never again will we go back to those days where if you don’t know anybody, you don’t get anything,” Otti expressed.

Addressing critics, the governor maintained that opposition was inevitable, stressing that even Jesus Christ faced attacks. He reminded the audience that as long as God is with them, no one can prevail against them.

Otti further urged Abians to support good leadership by actively participating in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

“Every society gets the kind of leadership it deserves. When you see good leadership, protect it. One of the ways to do so is by registering and voting during elections,” he said.

“Every Society gets the kind of leadership it deserves. And, if you get the kind of leadership you deserve, you have to protect it.

“How do you protect it? You must vote. The continuous voter registration exercise has started. Are you aware? Have you registered? Please, if you have not registered, go and register.

“It is your vote that God used in 2023 to bring us to power,” he added, saying that the more the children of God vote during elections, the less the likelihood of the wrong people emerging as leaders.

Governor Otti assured the people that nobody can intimidate them because Abia belongs to everyone, reminding those making noise about what they would do in 2027 that they are not God, whose power belongs to; only He knows what will happen tomorrow.

He appreciated the Church for its relentless support and prayers, even before he became Governor, appreciating, especially, the men of God who toiled day and night, fasting and praying for God to bring a leadership that would change the story of Abia for good.

He told the cheering crowd that at the appointed time, God did it, saying that God’s time is the best, as he encouraged the people to hold on to any vision they have and not give up when they encounter setbacks and discouragement.

Introducing Governor Otti, who received a rousing welcome at the venue, Pastor Felix Ebuade, the Zonal Pastor of Christ Embassy, Aba Zone, said, “For years, I prayed for God to bring true development in Abia. Today, I can boldly say that God has answered our prayers, and he did so by giving us Governor Alex Otti.

Pastor Ebuade, alongside other men of God in the arena, including the founder of Glorious Life Gospel Centre (GLGC), Archbishop (Dr.) Goddy Okafor offered prayers for the Governor, his administration, and the entire State.