InsiderOption, an emerging technology-driven Forex brokerage, has entered Nigeria’s fast-evolving financial services space with a bold promise to redefine how retail traders interact with the global currency market.

Founded in October 2025 by Bodmas Eric Preye, popularly known as RICCO FX, the company was born out of growing concerns around market volatility, information overload and the emotional decision-making that continues to plague many individual traders.

Operating as a fully virtual company, InsiderOption leverages artificial intelligence to analyse market data and execute buy and sell orders in real time.

Within two months of launch, the startup recorded a major milestone in December 2025 with the successful development of its first app prototype, integrating machine learning models trained on historical data and market indicators to deliver actionable trading insights to users.

Speaking on the vision behind the company, founder Bodmas Eric Preye said the goal was to level the playing field between retail traders and institutional players.

“We saw a system where speed, data and discipline gave institutions a massive edge, while everyday traders were left to gamble on emotions. InsiderOption was built to change that by putting institutional-grade intelligence into the hands of ordinary people,” he said.

At the core of InsiderOption’s mission is the drive to make Forex trading more accessible, timely and data-driven. The platform is designed to address key industry challenges such as rapid market swings, delayed execution, and the complexity that discourages new entrants.

Its primary offering, an AI-powered brokerage app, targets a wide audience including retail traders, experienced investors, trading enthusiasts, educational institutions and small businesses seeking smarter access to the FX market.

The company measures its effectiveness through what it calls the “Retail Edge,” a performance benchmark that compares the profitability of InsiderOption users against that of average retail traders.

Funding for the venture is currently bootstrapped, with revenue generated from transaction fees and performance-based charges.

Despite operating in an industry often clouded by distrust, InsiderOption says transparency is central to its culture.

The startup collaborates with global liquidity providers through API and FIX protocol connections to ensure straight-through processing and fair pricing, while also partnering with fintech payment processors and blockchain gateways to support seamless funding options for users in Nigeria and beyond.

Looking ahead, InsiderOption has outlined an ambitious long-term roadmap that includes Pan-African expansion, a transition into an AI-first neobank, and eventual global licensing with plans for an international stock market listing.

According to Preye, the company’s ultimate ambition is to dismantle the structural advantages that institutional investors have long enjoyed.

“Our vision is simple but radical — a hedge fund in a pocket. In the near future, a student in Lagos should have access to the same quality of tools and insights as a hedge fund manager in New York,” he said.

As Nigeria’s fintech ecosystem continues to attract innovation, InsiderOption’s entry signals a growing convergence of artificial intelligence and financial trading, with the potential to reshape how Africans participate in global markets.