‘We’re Behind You,’ Zulum Assures Operation Hadin Kai Troops

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering support for the troops of the 25 Task Force Brigade of the Nigerian Army, commending their courage and sacrifice in the fight against Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents.

Zulum gave the assurance on Sunday during a visit to the frontline military base in Damboa, where he sympathised with officers and soldiers over the recent loss of personnel.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Borno State, we are here in Damboa to commiserate with you over the recent setback which claimed the lives of some of your colleagues,” he said.

“It is an unfortunate event, and I extend my condolences to you and the families of all the officers and men who lost their lives while discharging their duties. We pray to Almighty Allah to heal the injured.”

The governor praised the troops’ “giant effort and supreme sacrifice” in protecting civilians and stabilising communities across Borno State. He assured them of continued moral and material support to strengthen ongoing operations.

“For those of you who are alive and healthy, we pray that God protects you and gives you the strength to carry out your duties effectively. You have been doing very well, and we commend your resilience,” he added.

Governor Zulum was received by the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Igwe Patrick Omokeh.

The visit formed part of his tour of communities in southern Borno. Earlier, Zulum met with grieving families in Chibok, where he offered condolences and relief materials following recent attacks that claimed lives and destroyed property.

“We are here to offer our condolences over what happened in the Chibok general area. The situation is painful, but we assure you that, God willing, the insecurity will be resolved. A permanent solution will be provided,” he told the community.

The governor announced N1 million assistance to each bereaved family and N500,000 to those whose properties were destroyed.

He also disclosed that the state government, in collaboration with the Federal Government and security agencies, is implementing enhanced security measures to protect vulnerable communities.