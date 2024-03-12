We’re behind you, Abia ex-Assembly speakers assure Otti

Former speakers of the Abia State House of Assembly under the auspices of Conference of Former Speakers of Abia State House of Assembly have assured Governor Alex Otti of their unflinching support, saying that they were impressed by his outstanding achievements so far. Leader of the group and former House of Representatives member for Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency, Rt. Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka, who said this during a visit to the governor, added that elections have ended and needed every support for governance for the good of the state. Ohajuruka said the members including – Rt. Hon. Christopher Enweremadu, Martins Azubuike, Chikwendu Kalu and the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Ude Oko Chukwu, were impressed with Otti’s good works so far and were ready to offer advice and the cooperation needed to enhance governance in the state.

