We’re Awaiting Implications Of S’Court Judgement – Rivers Govt

The Rivers State government has said that it is waiting for the detailed implications of the Supreme Court judgment recognizing the Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly and the stoppage of its federal allocation.

The Commissioner for Information, Joe Johnson, who spoke in a statement shortly after the judgement, noted that the state will evaluate the judgement and take the next line of action.

Johnson, however, said that “the defection of the 27 lawmakers is a matter not before the Supreme Court as it is pending at the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.”

The commissioner said: “We have taken note of reports in the media regarding the recent judgement of the Supreme Court concerning the funds of Rivers State and the administration of local governments in the state.

“At this time, we are awaiting a detailed briefing on the implications of the judgment.

“We will carefully evaluate the situation and determine the next steps to take in the best interest of Rivers State and its people.

“Though we have not gotten the details of the judgment from our legal team, we enjoin Rivers people to remain calm, law abiding and go about our legitimate businesses as we seek clarity on the judgement.”

Johnson added: “Since the issue of defection wasn’t on the table before the learned Justices, in their eyes, Amaewhule and the 26 others are still operating as lawmakers until that matter of defection comes before them.

“We assure you that we remain committed to upholding our mandate to protect the best interest and the rule of law in all matters affecting our dear State.”

