We’re Ambushed By Kidnappers Due To Deplorable Road, Esa-Oke Residents Cry Out

Residents of Esa-Oke, Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State have lamented the state of the road in the town.

The road which is in a deplorable state links Esa-Oke and Imesi Ile communities.

The deplorable condition of the road where the popular Adonis American College of Health Technology and Sciences, Esa-Oke is cited has caused hardship to commuters.

Members of the Tipper Association of Nigeria, Esa-Oke branch, appealed to Governor Ademola Adeleke to remember the area and repair the roads.

They lamented that the road had become a death trap for the motorists, adding that the kidnappers have been taking advantage of the deplorable condition of the road to perpetrate their devilish acts.

Speaking, while patching the road, Mr Olayinka Oladele Asaba decried the bad state of the road, saying “The government should help us fix this road.”

“We’re now experiencing hardship. Mechanics who work on our vehicles tell us that the problems we’re having are not about engines but because of the bad condition of our roads.

Asaba wondered what the fate of students and staff who work in Adonis American College of Health Technology and Sciences would be, saying Motorcyclists who play the road are bitterly complaining due to perpetual road accidents.

Fielding questions from journalists on the condition of the road, the owner of Naija Cuisines Lounge in Atlanta and Adonis College in Chicago, James Ademiju pleaded for the intervention of the governor who, he described as a listening governor.

Ademiju who decried the danger posed by the condition of the road on the students, members of staff and residents of the area said he has been intervening in the patching of the road to make it motorable.

“I am personally pleading for Governor Ademola Adeleke’s intervention as users of the road, our students and members of staff may be kidnapped or dead.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke is a listening governor and as a matter of fact his laudable achievements within the short period of time are second to none and we are very proud of His Excellency”

Also, a resident of the ancient town of Esa-Oke, Michael Daramola said many students of Adonis American College could no longer go to the school due to the several motorcycle accidents along the road.

He said apart from that, the place has become a hub for kidnapping, alarming that if nothing is done on the road it would be difficult for anybody to move in or out of the area.

Hailing Governor Ademola Adeleke for his laudable achievements within the space of 10 months, Daramola urged the governor to come to their aid by finding the solution to the problem.

He lamented that the farmers and other road users could no longer ply the road because of the fear of not being kidnapped.

He commended community leaders and founder of Adonis American College, James Ademiju over their efforts in patching and maintaining the road.

A bike man, Kehinde Olaolu blamed the cost of transportation on the bad road and fuel prices and the bad road.

“I don’t like plying this road. So, if you cannot pay me the amount I charge, I prefer to stay because the road is not even encouraging. It damages our bikes. Fuel price is now costly too.”

A woman identified simply as Idowu said she had to abandon her vehicle because of the deplorable state of the road.

“The road is spoiling vehicles. I have parked my car at home. I don’t take it out again,” she said.

Our correspondent, who was in the area, observed that the condition of the road was worse

Many commuters were seen having a tough time on the road as they moved right and left to avoid the marshy parts and potholes.