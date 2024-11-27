We’re Always Ready To Partner Nigeria On Culture, Tourism – Korean Envoy

Share

The Republic of Korea Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Kim Pan-kyu, has said his country was always ready to partner with Nigeria in the areas of culture and tourism.

Pan-kyu who spoke at the opening ceremony of the 6th Asian film festival at the China Cultural Center in Abuja which highlights the power of cinema in promoting mutual understanding and economic opportunities.

Like it’s Asian counterparts, Korea is expected to showcase an action comedy movie titles, No Exit (No way out) during the cause of the festival.

He said:”We have a good chance to share each country’s customs, culture and values. As you Watch this movie, you can understand what you think about each country’s thought. I hope you enjoy the movie and after that, hope to visit each country.”

Other countries besides the Republic of Korea that would showcase their movies during the festival are Nigeria and Asian countries such as China, India, Malaysia,Iran and the Phillipines amongst few others.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy,Raphael Obi Oraeluno noted that the Asian film festival was a platform to strengthen cultural diplomacy and foster artistic collaboration..

Oraeluno who emphasised the role of international cooperation in the creative industry especially the sharing of knowledge, resources, and innovative ideas, noted that platforms like the festival provides emerging artistes and filmmakers with opportunities to share their narratives, which according to him, have the potential to change perceptions and foster global empathy.

He said, “Cultural exchange in the film industry not only deepens ties but also creates avenues for economic growth. Promoting our cultural industries leads to job creation, supports local economies, and enhances cultural heritage tourism.”

“Each film presented at this festival is not merely a work of art; it is a dialogue of perspectives that prompts reflection, empathy, and cross-cultural understanding.”

The Director China Cultural Center in Nigeria, Yang Jianxing, highlighted the significance of the event in strengthening ties between Asia and Nigeria.

“The festival brings happiness and allows us to share stories that reflect the unique traditions, values, and creativity of Asia. It builds a bridge between Asia and Nigeria, helping us understand each other better.”

