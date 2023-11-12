We’re Almost Done With Regulations For Effective PIA Implementation – NUPRC  

…says 20 out of 26 regulations ready for approval

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has revealed that the “initial” regulations needed for an effective implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), were almost concluded.

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE) of the NUPRC, Mr Gbenga Komolafe made this known at the 2nd segment of the 4th Phase of its Consultation Forum with Stakeholders on regulations development as mandated by Section 216 (4) (g) of the PIA over the weekend in Abuja.

Represented by the Commission’s Head, Compliance and Enforcement, Mr Kingston Chikwendu, the CCE noted that out of the 26 priority regulations identified by the Commission, 20 were ready to be sent to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) for approval

He said: “Regulation making in an industry like ours is a continuous thing. The Commission identified about 26 regulations in the first instance that we consider as priority regulations and of those regulations, the Commission has developed about 24 of them, 14 of them are already enforced.

“If we conclude this process today, we will have 20 that we will immediately be sending to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation for approval while we are concluding work on three more or so. In a matter of speaking, we’re almost done with the initial body of regulations that we identified that needs to be in place in order for us to really have effective implementation of the PIA.”

The CCE noted that its move to deploy an online tool, HostComply to manage provisions of the PIA regarding the setup of host communities’ trust fund, was well received by communities from the oil-producing states.

“The HostComply to be introduced by the regulator is well received by all the major stakeholders so the conversations we’re having is around making sure we put the proper provisions in place in the regulation to ensure that tool works effectively.

“A number of proposals are being made and hopefully at the end of these discussions today, all the stakeholders will be able to align on the best way to manage that to implement it.

“Essentially what we’re doing is to set up a framework to make the implementation a lot easier; to clarify some of the issues and set out procedures that everybody will align with in operating the new law, so the law is alive and in full effect.”

Some of the host communities who spoke to our correspondent threw their weights behind NUPRC’s regulations especially as it concerns the HostComply and the trust fund, and urged others with divergent views to do the same in the interest of the people of the region, rather than pursuant of their personal gains

A Hostcom consultant, High Chief Geroge Bucknor, noted that NUPRC meant well for the host communities, as its review of the draft

Host Communities Development Regulations 2023 was aimed at ensuring host communities get their benefits.

“If you look at how the commission has drafted the draft, you will find out that it’s all to help the host communities derive their benefits and participatory rights and if you look at those contesting or countering most of the draft, you’ll find out that most of them are representatives of the oil companies and we are watching closely.

“We support the commission because, for instance, the word HostComply was not in the PIA. HostComply simply means that the oil companies should comply with the host community’s development and rights. Those who are contesting against it are those who know that their business as usual has come to an end.”

The Chairman of Amalgamated Host Communities Producing Oil, Gas, Dr Mike Emuh also described HostComply as a welcome idea that would help develop the region, however, raised concerns that two years after it was signed into law, the PIA was yet to be implemented.

“This is a welcome development. We just need to start from somewhere. This will give room for peace and development.

“So, let us avoid an argument, let’s see how we can appoint the board of trustees, the management committee and the supervisory committee based on the PIA so that we can commence and those who are arguing should argue in the interest of the masses not against the masses, not against the settlor, not against the regulator. All our arguments should be in favour of everybody.

“The PIB became PIA after many years of agitation and for two years now PIA is not implemented. Though it has been approved and signed, we wonder why the settlor delayed so much the implementation of the PIA on these developments.”