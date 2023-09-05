We’re All Offshoot Of Benin Palace, Will Not Abandon Our Oba – Enigies

A section of the Enigie (dukes) in Benin Kingdom on Tuesday said they are not part of those who want the Benin Kingdom divided and pledged their loyalty to the palace of the Oba of Benin and Omo N’Oba N’Edu Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, adding that they were an offshoot of the palace.

They spoke at the Benin Airport while waiting to receive Oba Ewuare II who was away on a world tour. There were several groups, associations, various categories of palace chiefs and functionaries that trooped to the airport to receive the monarch.

The dukes have been divided over the decision of the state government to implement the 1979 Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Act that tends to divide Benin kingdom home to seven Local Government areas with various dukes heading the several villages on behalf of the Oba of Benin.

Some of the dukes recently paid a solidarity visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki while others have said the implementation of the law is tantamount to dividing the kingdom.

But speaking to journalists at the airport, the Enigie said they remained attached to the palace. According to HRH Dr Festus Ayeki, the Enogie of Iguogie, who spoke on behalf of other enigies said “We are here today to welcome our great Oba, The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II back from a tour, you know he has not been around for some times now, we are happy receiving him back, we are also here to tell the world that we are fully behind the Oba that our Oba is the paramount ruler of Benin kingdom that it is through him we are called enigie, what we are trying to tell the world is that Benin Kingdom is not divisible, nobody can divide the Benin Kingdom that is what we stand for and we are not part of anything that will divide Edo that is the stand of all the enigie you see here.”

Also speaking, his counterpart from Ihovbor, HRH Fortune Igbanikenzua said “We are not enemies to the oba, we are his subjects and we remain loyal to him service and we will do all we can to ensure that there is peace and stability in Edo State”

The Iyase of Udo, HRH Chief Patrick Igbinidu told journalists that “We are waiting for the arrival of the monarch it is a good thing to receive our Oba today apart from that, this is my thirteenth year as the Iyase, the Oba is our head, there is no doubt about he is our father and we are all behind him.”