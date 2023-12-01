We’re About To Exceed UNAIDS’s Global 95-95-95 Hiv/Aids Target –FG

In commemoration of this year’s World AIDS Day, the Federal Government has said Nigeria would soon exceed the UNAIDS’s 95-95- 95 global target of achieving epidemic control of HIV/ AIDS by 2030. The National Coordinator, National AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Programme (NASCP), Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Adebola Bashorun, who spoke yesterday in Abuja, disclosed that Nigeria has achieved 94-90-96 of the global 95- 95-95 UNAIDS target for HIV.

At 1.3 percent prevalence rate (NAIIS Report 2018), the government said that over 1.6 million people are on treatment in the country, inclusive of over 50, 000 children who might have been infected through the Mother- to-Child Transmission. According to Bashorun the newly launched Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT) Standard Operational Procedure (SOP) document for health facilities would further assist in bringing down the figure of PMTCT cases.

He said: “This target was for 95 per cent of the people who are living with HIV to know their HIV status; 95 per cent of the people who know that they are living with HIV being put on life- saving Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART); and 95 percent of people who are on treatment being virally suppressed. “We are about to exceed that target in Nigeria. So far, we have achieved a 94-90-96 target. This means that we have succeeded in getting 94 per cent of the people to know their HIV status; 90 per cent of the people who know that they are living with HIV put on lifesaving ART; and 96 per cent of them have successfully gained virally suppression.”

Minister of State for Health, Dr. Tunji Alausa, while appreciating efforts of all stakeholders that culminated in the improved indices of HIV/AIDS in Nigeria, particularly in the area of PMTCT, however, reminded them that more work lies ahead as all countries race to beat the 2030 global target.