We’re Abandoned Projects, FCT Doctors Lament

…begin 3-day strike

The Association of Resident Doctors in the Federal Capital Territory Administration, yesterday commenced a three-day warning strike over unpaid salaries, allowances and other demands, at the expiration of the three-week ultimatum issued last year.

Recall that the association issued a 21-day ultimatum to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on December 23, 2024, to meet its demands or risk a withdrawal of services from their members across public hospitals in the FCT.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, the President of ARD FCTA, Dr George Ebong, who lamented that doctors in the FCT were abandoned projects, condemned the neglect of hospitals and doctors’ welfare in the nation’s capital.

Ebong, who explained that the decision to embark on the threeday warning strike was a result of a Congress meeting held by its members on Tuesday, called on Wike to intervene to prevent an indefinite shutdown of public hospitals in the FCT.

He said: “The three-day strike is being implemented across all government hospitals in Abuja, including Wuse, Asokoro, Maitama, Kubwa, Zuba, Kwali, Abaji, Nyanya, and all other hospitals in Abuja.

“We gave the government an ultimatum to meet our demands, and after that, we met with them and held several dialogues. They pleaded for two weeks, but after that elapsed, nothing has been done. Not even the minimum thing.

We expected them to pay the six months of unpaid arrears to doctors. “Honestly, doctors have been abandoned. Just as the roads are being constructed, the welfare of doctors should be considered by the minister. “If nothing is done, we will go on an indefinite strike.

We want the Minister of FCT to solve this problem to prevent an indefinite shutdown of hospitals in Abuja.” Speaking further, Ebong regretted that the FCTA has failed to honour the promises made regarding the allowance for doctors’ accoutrements.

“This allowance, meant for the tools we use daily to serve Nigerians, has also been delayed indefinitely. Management assured us this money would be paid, but to date, nothing has been done. These broken promises make it harder for us to trust the system.

“Imagine passing promotion exams years ago, in our case, 2-5 years ago, taking on the responsibilities of your new role, but still being paid for your old position. This is our reality. Doctors who have earned the title of ‘consultant’ are still treated as senior registrars, with no formal recognition or financial benefits.

It is a slap in the face to our hard work and commitment. “Since 2021, there has been an increase in our hazard allowance — an increase approved due to the high risks we face daily. From COVID-19 to Lassa fever, we work on the front lines, often at great personal risk. Yet, here in the FCT, we are still owed 13 months of arrears.”

